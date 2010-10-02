TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ dips, but keeps CBS on top on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 1, 2010.

The second week of CBS’ “Blue Bloods” took a big dip from its premiere, but it remained Friday night’s top program overall and in the all-important demographic, maintaining CBS’ hold on the night.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating, topping NBC’s 1.2 rating and the 1.1 rating for ABC in the key demographic. The CW was fourth with a 1.0 rating, which topped the 0.8 rating for FOX.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.94 million viewers to go with a 5.7 rating/11 share. NBC was a distant second with 5.67 million viewers and a 3.9/7. ABC’s 2.7/5 and 4.086 million viewers finished third. In a tight race for the bottom, FOX’s 1.7/3 and 2.54 million viewers edged out the 1.5/3 and 2.36 million viewers for The CW.

CBS’ “Medium” started primetime in first with an estimated 5.93 million viewers and a 1.2 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close second with 5.615 million viewers. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” finished third with 3.5/8 million viewers, beating the 2.57 million for FOX’s “House” repeat. The CW’s “Smallville” averaged 2.36 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down from 2.9 million and a 1.3 rating for last week’s premiere Fast Nationals. Note that “Smallville” finished third for the hour in the key demo, beating ABC and FOX.

“CSI: New York” controlled the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.67 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. “Dateline NBC” improved to 6.695 million viewers for second. ABC’s repeat of the “No Ordinary Family” premiere was third with 4.14 million viewers. FOX’s new episode of “The Good Guys” averaged 2.51 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. On The CW, “Supernatural” averaged 2.35 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.21 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating (off from 12.81 million and a 2.2 rating in last week’s Fast Nationals), best of the night in both. NBC’s “Outlaw” averaged 4.7 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, barely topping the 4.54 million viewers for ABC’s “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.