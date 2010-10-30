TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ rules Friday, as ‘Smallville’ boosts The CW again

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 29, 2010.

Despite a slightly embarrassing demo defeat for “Medium” in the 8 p.m. hour, it was another solid Friday night win for CBS, particularly “Blue Bloods,” which has reversed an early season slide to delivered consecutive “up” weeks.

Meanwhile, The CW spent another week in third in the key demographic and even finished fourth overall, aided by another fine “Smallville” performance.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, edging the 1.6 rating for ABC in the key demographic. The CW was third with a 1.2 rating, edging NBC’s 1.1 rating and topping the 0.8 rating for FOX.

Overall, CBS had a bit more breathing room, averaging 9.606 million viewers to go with a 6.1 rating/11 share. ABC was a distant second with a 3.3/6 and 5.406 million viewers. NBC’s 2.8/5 and 4.04 million viewers finished third. The CW averaged 2.7 million viewers to edge out the 2.6 million viewers for FOX.

8 p.m. — “Medium” started the night in first overall for CBS with 6.86 million viewers and a 1.4 demographic. ABC’s second straight night airing “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” finished second overall with 5.45 million viewers and won the hour in the demo with a 1.6 rating. “Smallville” finished third for the hour with 2.92 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating. FOX’s “House” repeat was fourth with 2.756 million viewers. NBC’s “School Pride” was fifth with 2.35 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

9 p.m. — “CSI: New York” ruled the 9 p.m. hour with 10.42 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating for CBS. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special was second with 5.39 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. “Dateline NBC” had 4.78 million viewers for third. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.48 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, both good for fourth. That left FOX’s “The Good Guys” in fifth with 2.45 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

10 p.m. — “Blue Bloods” ranked as Friday’s most watched program with 11.54 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.37 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.98 million.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

