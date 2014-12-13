TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods,’ sluggish ‘Shark Tank’ lead Friday as ‘Grimm,’ ‘Constantine’ rise

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 12, 2014.

Even a relatively weak performance by “Shark Tank” still helped ABC lead Friday night among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” and “Hawaii Five-0” led CBS to its normal comfortable overall win.

NBC's “Grimm” and “Constantine” were both up week to week, continuing a recent pattern of very small rotating up and down fluctuation.

And over on The CW, an encore of TNT's “The Librarians” premiere drew a large, by CW standards, overall Friday audience.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.3 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC was second with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed closely by the 1.1 key demo rating for CBS. FOX averaged a 0.6 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, it was CBS winning Friday primetime with 8.6 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/10 share,e far ahead of the 6.13 million viewers and 4.0/7 for ABC. NBC was third with 5.18 million viewers and a 3.4/6. FOX's 1.1/2 and 1.76 million viewers edged out the 1.0/2 and 1.56 million viewers The CW.

8 p.m. – “Dateline” won the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 7.19 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, comfortably topping the 5.94 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for CBS. ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (6.04 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “Cristela” (4.54 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo). The first hour of a “MasterChef Junior” double encore averaged 1.69 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating on FOX, topping the 1.56 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for “The Librarians” on The CW.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 8.74 million viewers and finished third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” was on the low side with 7 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.5 key demo rating. NBC's “Grimm” averaged 5.05 million viewers for third and a 1.3 key demo rating for second on the hour. FOX's “MasterChef Junior” encore averaged 1.82 million and a 0.6 key demo rating, again edging out the 1.56 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW's airing of “The Librarians.”

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” drew the night's biggest audience with 11.11 million viewers for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” was second with 6.11 million viewers and led with a 1.4 key demo rating. And NBC's “Constantine” trailed with 3.295 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.