TV Ratings: ‘Body of Proof’ nips ‘Good Wife,’ but CBS wins Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 5, 2011.

ABC’s “Body of Proof” took a big drop in its second week, though it still held on to edge CBS’ “Good Wife” in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS still won Tuesday night, though, thanks in large part to “NCIS” dominating the “No Ordinary Family” finale.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating for the night, beating NBC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.3 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was fourth with a 1.1 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.97 million viewers and an 8.8 rating/14 share, topping ABC’s 7.1/11 and 10.775 million viewers. NBC was a distant third with a 4.1/6 and 6.45 million viewers, still far ahead of FOX’s 2.1/3 and 3.19 million. The CW was fifth with 715,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 18.79 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating (up from last week in viewers, but down in the demo). NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second with 6.85 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. ABC’s season finale of “No Ordinary Family” averaged 5.69 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was fourth with 3.87 million viewers, beating the 758,000 viewers for The CW’s “One Tree Hill.”

9 p.m. – ABC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 15.57 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating for a “Dancing with the Stars” results show, off by more than 3 million viewers and a full demo point from last week’s show. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 12.56 million viewers, third in the key demo. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to 7.77 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating, actually tying the “Dancing” results in the demo for the second half-hour. FOX’s “Raising Hope” and “Traffic Light” repeats were fourth with 2.52 million viewers. The CW’s “Hellcats” repeat hooked 672,000.

10 p.m. – In its second airing, “Body of Proof” averaged 11.07 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, but down from last week, though some of that drop is almost certainly attributable to the “Dancing with the Stars” fall. Coming in a close second was CBS’ “The Good Wife,” with 10.57 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, which as up from last week, despite a weaker lead-in. NBC’s “Parenthood” was a distant third in viewers with 4.73 million and a close third in the key demo with a 1.9 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.