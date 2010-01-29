TV Ratings: ‘Bones,’ ‘Fringe’ give FOX a rare Thursday win

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 28, 2010.

Facing mostly repeats and lackluster programming on the other networks, FOX’s “Bones” and “Fringe” both delivered far-above-season-average ratings to give FOX a rare (non-“Idol”-related) Thursday night ratings victory.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.3 rating, far ahead of CBS’ 1.8 rating. In a clump, ABC, NBC and The CW all tied for third in the key demographic with 1.5 ratings.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 10.64 million viewers to go with a 6.2 rating/10 share. CBS was second with a 5.3/9, topping the 3.6/6 for ABC. NBC’s 2.7/4 and the 2.1/3 for The CW weren’t far behind.

FOX started the night in first with a 7.3/13 for “Bones,” which also did a 3.6 demo rating. ABC’s second episode of “The Deep End” was steady from last week with a 4.0/6 in second overall. CBS’ special “Live for the Moment” won’t live for many more moments after doing a 3.0/5 overall and finishing fifth for the hour in the key demo. NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “Parks and Recreation” were fourth. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” did a 2.3/4 overall, but gave The CW cause for celebration by finishing second in the 18-49 demo with a 1.8 rating.

CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.8/9 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” FOX’s “Fringe” did an impressive 5.2/8 and won the hour with a 3.0 demo rating, the second consecutive week of good numbers for the bubble show. ABC’s repeat of “Grey’s Anatomy” took third, beating the 2.7/4 for NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “30 Rock.” The CW’s “Supernatural” did a 1.8/3 for fifth.

A “Mentalist” repeat did a 7.0/12 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, also winning in the key demo with a 2.3 rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” repeat was second, just beating the 2.8/5 for NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.