TV Ratings: ‘Bones,’ ‘Fringe’ returns can’t topple CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 1, 2010.

FOX got so-so numbers for the returns of “Bones” and “Fringe,” while ABC’s “FlashForward” continued to tumble, all of which allowed CBS to win Thursday despite unimpressive ratings of its own.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.0 rating, beating the 2.5 rating for ABC and FOX’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC had a 1.9 rating for fourth, beating the 1.2 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS had a little more breathing room, averaging an estimated 12.74 million viewers and a 7.8 rating/14 share. ABC’s 5.0/9 was a distant second, with FOX’s 4.5/8 good for third. NBC was fourth with a 2.9/5, leaving The CW to trail with a 1.6/3.

CBS began the night in first with a 6.6/12 and a 3.5 demo rating for “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.” FOX’s “Bones” returned with a 5.4/10 and a 2.4 demo. ABC’s new “FlashForward” did a 3.3/6 and a 1.4 demo, falling yet again and now approaching “Deep End” territory. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” took fourth. Meanwhile, it was another down week for The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries,” which slipped to a 1.7/3 and a 1.3 demo.

“The Mentalist,” airing at a special time, won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with an 8.6/14, topping the 6.4/11 for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” but ABC’s drama did a 3.5 demo rating to beat the 2.8 rating for CBS. FOX’s “Fringe” returned in a distant third with a 3.7/6 and a 2.2 demo rating. NBC stayed fourth with more repeats of “The Office.” On The CW, “Supernatural” did a 1.6/3 for fifth.

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, doing an 8.4/15 overall and a 2.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 5.3/9 and a close second in the demo. That left NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” in third with a 3.3/6.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.