TV Ratings: ‘Bones,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Mentalist’ top Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, February 4, 2010.

On the surface, Thursday night stayed true to form. CBS won the night overall and ABC won the key demographic. But things beneath the surface were a little topsy-turvy.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won with a 3.1 rating, but CBS and FOX were right behind with a 3.0 rating. NBC was fourth with a 2.3 rating, leaving The CW in a close fifth with a 1.5 rating in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.54 million viewers to go with a 7.8 rating/13 share. Now the ratings say that ABC’s 6.0/10 was second, nipping the 5.9/9 for FOX, but FOX averaged nearly a million more viewers. NBC was still fourth with a 3.3/5, while The CW’s 2.0/3 was fifth.

FOX started the night in first, as “Bones” continued its recent roll with a 7.4/12 and a 3.3 rating in the key demo. CBS was second with the 5.1/8 for “Surviving Survivor.” ABC’s “The Deep End” had a 3.5/6 to nip the overall ratings for NBC’s “Community” and “Parks and Recreation,” though NBC had a comfortable advantage in the 18-49 demo. In fact, “The Deep End” was fifth in the key demo, as The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a 2.4/4 overall, with nearly 4.02 million viewers and also did a 1.8 demo rating for fourth.

CBS moved into first overall at 9 p.m. with an 8.9/14 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” had a lackluster 8.1/13 overall, but won the hour in the key demo with a 4.5 rating. FOX’s “Fringe” was third overall with a 4.3/7 for its winter finale, but finished fourth in the key demo with a 2.6 rating. NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” had a 4.0/6 overall and finished second in the key demo. The CW’s “Supernatural” lost a good chunk of its lead-in and finished fifth.

“The Mentalist” had a 9.4/16 to win the 10 p.m. hour overall, drawing 14.75 million viewers, the biggest audience of the night. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 6.3/11 and won the hour in the key demo with a 3.4 rating. NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” drew under 4 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.