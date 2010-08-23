TV Ratings: Brett Favre, NFL preseason boost NBC’s Sunday numbers

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 22, 2010.

Brett Favre played only one series and his Minnesota Vikings were beaten by the San Francisco 49ers, but the NFL preseason showdown still helped NBC dominate Sunday night.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for the night, topping the 1.7 rating for FOX and CBS in the key demographic. ABC was fourth with a 1.3 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.641 million viewers to go wtih a 5.4 rating/10 share. CBS’ 4.3/7 was a respectable second, with ABC’s 3.0/5 and the 2.2/4 for FOX following.

CBS started the night in first overall with a 5.4/10 for “60 Minutes.” “Dateline NBC” was second overall with a 4.3/8 and won the hour with a 1.9 demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was third with a 3.3/6 and second in the demo. FOX’s repeats of “American Dad” and “The Simpsons” finished fourth.

NBC moved into first in the 8 p.m. hour with a 6.3/11 for the NFL preseason game, adding a 3.3 demo rating to win the hour. CBS’ “Big Brother” was second with a 4.5/8 and a 2.6 demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was third, beating the 2.2/4 for FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show.”

The Vikings and 49ers slipped to a 5.9/10 and a 3.1 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour, staying on top for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” had a 3.6/6 for second. FOX’s two episodes of “Family Guy” and ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat had a 2.9/5 for third, with FOX holding the advantage in viewers and the demo.

NBC’s football closed in first with a 5.2/9 and a 2.7 demo rating. CBS was second with a “CSI: Miami” repeat. ABC’s new episode of “The Gates” had a 1.9/3 for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.