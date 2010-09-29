TV Ratings: Britney Bump keeps ‘Glee’ ahead of ‘NCIS,’ ‘No Ordinary Family’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 28, 2010.

The tremendous ratings for last week’s “Glee” premiere appear to have been a mere appetizer, as this week’s Britney Spears-heavy episode improved for FOX in all major measures. That stole some of the thunder from another overall win for “NCIS” and a reasonably solid premiere for ABC’s “No Ordinary Family.”

For the night, FOX averaged a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49, beating the 3.4 rating for CBS in the all-important demographic. ABC’s 3.0 rating was third, with NBC’s 2.5 rating in fourth. The CW trailed with a 0.9 rating.

Overall, though, CBS won the night easily, averaging 16.03 million viewers and a 9.9 rating/16 share. ABC’s 7.7/12 and 12.27 million viewers came in second, with FOX’s 5.6/9 and 9.684 million viewers in third. NBC had a 4.1/7 and 6.372 million viewers for fourth, while The CW’s 1.698 million viewers and 1.1/2.

CBS began the night in first with 18.74 million viewers for “NCIS,” which also had a 4.0 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” was second overall with 13.26 million viewer, nearly a million more than last week, and a 5.8 demo rating, easily the night’s best. Given the performance of those two hits, ABC is probably perfectly happy with the 10.545 million viewers and 3.1 demo rating for the premiere of “No Ordinary Family,” which also grew at the half-hour, thanks presumably to “Dancing with the Stars.” The first hour of NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was a distant fourth with 6.75 million viewers. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was a non-factor with 1.82 million viewers.

“Dancing with the Stars” won the 9 p.m. hour for ABC with 17.09 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was a close second overall with 16.45 million viewers and tied for the hourly win in the demo. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to 7.52 million viewers for third. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (7.48 million, even with “Glee” overrun) and “Running Wilde” (4.74 million viewers) are already showing signs of fatigue. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” had 1.575 million viewers, actually slightly up from last week.

The premiere of CBS’ “The Good Wife” dominated the 10 p.m. hour with 12.89 million viewers and also won the hour with a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Detroit 187” had 9.16 million viewers, down somewhat from its premiere. NBC’s “Parenthood” had a wobbly 4.85 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.