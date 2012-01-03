TV Ratings: ‘Broke Girls,’ ‘Men’ lead CBS past ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ premiere on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 2, 2011.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” had a soft return on Monday night, leading into a so-so premiere for “Celebrity Wife Swap,” as CBS’ four comedies and “Hawaii Five-0” swept the night by a comfortable margin.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.7 rating, far ahead of ABC’s 2.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.7 rating and the 1.2 rating for FOX followed, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.905 million viewers for Monday primetime along with a 7.2 rating/11 share. ABC was way back in second with a 4.8/7 and 7.25 million viewers for Monday night, still leaving NBC’s 3.0/4 and 5.11 million viewers in the dust. FOX averaged a 2.3/3 and 3.76 million viewers in fourth, the The CW averaging a 0.6/1 and 891,000 viewers.

8 p.m.- CBS started primetime in first with new episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” (10.22 million and a 3.9 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (12.05 million and a 4.3 key demo rating), which were both strong, albeit slightly below season averages. ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 7.61 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the first hour of its premiere. NBC’s new “Who’s Still Standing?” averaged 5.57 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, beating the 3.68 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX’s “House” repeat. The CW’s repeat of “The Secret Circle” averaged 992,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – New episodes of “Two and a Half Men” (13.79 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (11.93 million and a 3.8 key demo rating) dominated the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “The Bachelor” rose to 7.87 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was third with 5.90 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating for “Fear Factor,” which was still way ahead of the 3.83 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX’s “House” repeat. Another “Secret Circle” repeat gave The CW 790,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” closed primetime with 11.725 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” help onto much of its lead-in with 6.27 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.