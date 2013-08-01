TV Ratings: ‘Camp’ rises, ‘Big Brother’ dips as NBC wins Wednesday

Fast National ratings for July 31, 2013.

Let’s be honest: NBC won Wednesday in most measures due to “America’s Got Talent” and not because of “Camp,” but since “Camp” was up week-to-week and “AGT” was down, it seems acceptable to give the drama a little credit.

Among other Wednesday notables, CBS’ “Big Brother” and FOX’s “MasterChef” both had small drops.

NBC won Wednesday night among adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating, beating FOX’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo ratings.

Overall, NBC had more breathing room with 6.91 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share share, topping CBS’ 5.71 million and 3.7/6 for Wednesday. FOX was third with a 2.5/4 and 4.01 million viewers, ahead of ABC’s 2.1/4 and 3.18 million viewers and 2.1/4. The CW averaged 973,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – An “America’s Got Talent” encore won the 8 p.m. hour overall for NBC with 6.6 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Big Brother” won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating and finished second overall with 6.11 million viewers. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.25 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, compared with the 2.62 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX’s “MasterChef” encore. The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.17 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” drew 9.97 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. FOX’s “MasterChef” was a distant second with 5.41 million viewers and a close second with a 2.2 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was third with 4.79 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 2.805 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “Modern Family” and “The Neighbors” repeats. The CW’s encore of Tuesday’s premiere of “Capture” drew 774,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the 10 p.m. hour with 6.225 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Camp” was second with 4.155 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” was third with 3.48 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.