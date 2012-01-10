TV Ratings: Castle,’ ‘Bachelor’ help ABC eke out a Monday win

Fast National rating for Monday, January 9, 2012.

With more than a few viewers opting for the NCAA football BCS Championship Game on cable, Monday’s network ratings were fairly sluggish. ABC led the way with new episodes of “The Bachelor” and “Castle.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating, edging out CBS’ 2.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.5 rating, the 1.1 rating for FOX and The CW’s 0.3 rating trailed.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.08 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/8 share for Monday night, topping CBS’ 4.6/7 and 7.01 million viewers. NBC’s 3.0/4 and 4.91 million viewers beat FOX’s 2.1/3 and 3.27 million viewers. The CW averaged 794,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.





8 p.m. – “The Bachelor” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 7.22 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” were second overall with 6.87 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Who’s Still Standing” averaged 6.17 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for third, far ahead of the 3.26 million viewers and 1.0 key demo for FOX’s “House” repeat. A “Gossip Girl” repeat pulled in 739,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating on The CW.





9 p.m. – CBS moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 8.06 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” ABC’s “Bachelor” stayed steady with 7.26 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating in its second hour. NBC’s “Fear Factor” was a distant third with 5.47 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.2 key demo rating. On FOX, another “House” repeat averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 850,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – A new “Castle” averaged 9.75 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to help ABC close primetime back in first. A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat gave CBS 6.1 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, while NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged nearly 3.1 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.