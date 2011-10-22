TV Ratings: CBS, ABC lead Friday, while ‘Supernatural’ tops a ‘Fringe’ repeat

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 21, 2011.

ABC didn’t get Sunday-style numbers out of the new time period premiere of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” but the reality veteran gave the network solid time slot boosts and combined with “20/20′ to help ABC tie for the Friday win among young viewers. Overall, as usual, CBS’ “A Gifted Man,” “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods” all easily won their hours.

In other ratings news, “Fringe” took a week off from original episodes and a “Fringe” repeat promptly finished last for its hour, beaten by a new “Supernatural,” not that anybody should put any significance behind that.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.6 rating, tops in the key demographic. NBC and FOX both averaged a 0.9 rating in third, with The CW’s 0.7 rating fairly close behind.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with an estimated 10.04 million viewers averaged for primetime along with a 6.4 rating/11 share. ABC was a distant second with a 4.1/7 and 6.25 million viewers, followed by a big drop to NBC’s 2.3/4 and 3.12 million viewers. FOX was fourth with 2.59 million viewers and a 1.6/3, while The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.775 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS’ “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first with 8.65 million viewers, up from last week, though the freshman medical drama was second in the key demo with a 1.2 rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second overall with 5.09 million viewers and third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 (actually down from last week’s “Last Man Standing” repeat in the demo, though up in viewers). FOX was third overall with 3.46 million viewers for “Kitchen Nightmares,” which won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” averaged nearly 1.9 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, neck-and-neck with the 1.73 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW’s “Nikita.”

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” averaged 10.7 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” improved to 6.05 million viewers and also rose to a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.15 million viewers in third. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.82 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, both topping the 1.73 million viewers and a 0.5 rating for a “Fringe” repeat. Again, that’s not really notable, but it’s slightly amusing.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.78 million viewers, but it finished second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20,” featuring an interview with Bernie Madoff’s daughter-in-law, as well as a sit-down with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, was second overall with 7.61 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 3.9 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.