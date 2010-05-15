TV Ratings: CBS, ABC split sluggish Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, May 14, 2010.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating, beating the 1.4 rating for CBS. NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for FOX. The CW’s 0.7 rating trailed in the coveted demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.19 million viewers to go with a 4.1 rating/8 share. ABC’s 3.8/7 was second, with NBC’s 3.4/7 in third. FOX finished a distant fourth with a 2.0/4, leaving The CW in fifth with a 1.1/2.

In the 8 p.m. hour, “Ghost Whisperer” did a 4.1/8 and a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Wife Swap” had a 2.9/6 for second, with NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” doing a 2.6/5 for third. FOX finished fourth with a “House” repeat, while The CW’s “Smallville” finale had a 1.6/3 and 2.45 million viewers for fifth.

Things split in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Medium” won overall with a 4.1/8. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was second with a 4.0/7 and won the demo with a 1.8 rating. “Dateline NBC” was third with a 3.6/7. FOX was fourth with a 2.1/4. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat was fifth.

ABC controlled 10 p.m. with a 4.5/8 for “20/20,” which also won the demo with a 1.8 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close second. CBS’ “Miami Medical” wasn’t far off in third with a 4.0/7 and a 1.2 demo rating.

