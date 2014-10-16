TV Ratings: ‘Great Pumpkin’ helps ABC split Wednesday with CBS

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 15, 2014.

CBS and ABC tied in the Wednesday ratings among young adults – CBS with its usual lineup, ABC swapping in animated holiday specials for its 8'clock sitcoms – though CBS handily won the night overall among total viewers.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, and 9.29 million viewers overall, while ABC did a 2.1 with 6.51 million viewers. NBC was third (1.5, 7.5 million), followed by FOX (1.1, 3.39 million) and the CW (0.6, 1.94 million).

8 p.m. — “Survivor” (2.3, 9.32 million viewers) won the hour for CBS, with “Toy Story of TERROR!” and “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” combining to be down slightly (2.0, 6.28 million) from “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs.” “The Mysteries of Laura” was third for NBC (1.3, 8.52 million), followed by “Hell's Kitchen” on FOX (1.2, 3.66 million) and “Arrow” on the CW (0.8, 2.25 million).

9 p.m. — ABC won the hour thanks to “Modern Family” (3.3, 9.46 million) and “Black-ish” (2.5, 6.92 million), which was down from last week but steady from the week before. CBS was second with “Criminal Minds” (2.4, 10.75 million), followed by “Law & Order: SVU” on NBC (1.7, 7.27 million), “Red Band Society” on FOX (0.9, 3.11 million), and a “The Flash” repeat on the CW (0.5, 1.63 million), that roughly equaled the debut audience for “Jane the Virgin” two nights earlier.

10 p.m. — “Stalker” put CBS back in first place (1.7, 7.8 million), ahead of “Chicago PD” on NBC (1.6, 6.71 million) and “Nashville” on ABC (1.3, 5.08 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.