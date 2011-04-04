TV Ratings: CBS’ ACM Awards coverage leads Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 3, 2011.

Do you ever have difficulty distinguishing between country music award show telecasts? We do as well. Viewers, however, mostly seem to enjoy whatever country honors are put in front of them, with the exception of that new thing FOX tried to launch.

On Sunday night, CBS got solid, primetime-winning numbers out of the Academy of Country Music Awards, as the ACMs knocked off a mixture of new and repeat content on the other networks.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.9 rating, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.2 rating and NBC’s 2.1 rating were close behind, while FOX’s 1.8 rating wasn’t far off either.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.295 million viewers and a 7.4 rating/12 share. ABC was well back in second with a 5.1/8 and 8.39 million viewers, which was better than NBC’s 6.52 million and 4.1/7. FOX trailed with a 2.4/4 and 4.06 million viewers.

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes” kicked primetime off with 10.29 million viewers to win the 7 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with nearly 6.6 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.17 million viewers, with FOX’s “American Dad” and a repeat of “The Simpsons” averaging 3.175 million viewers in fourth.

8 p.m. – The start of CBS’ 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards telecast averaged 13.305 million viewers and a 3.1 rating in the key demo to claim the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” was second with 9.7 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 4.18 million viewers, edging out the 3.92 million for NBC’s “America’s Next Great Restaurant.”

9 p.m. – The ACMs stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 13.62 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating for CBS. ABC’s new “Desperate Housewives” averaged a low 8.83 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was third with 7.78 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating for “Celebrity Apprentice,” which FOX’s repeat of “Family Guy” and a new “The Cleveland Show” averaged 4.84 million viewers in fourth.

10 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 11.96 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating or the ACM Awards. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with nearly 9.2 million viewers, tying CBS for first in the demo. ABC aired a new “Body of Proof” out of its regular time slot and drew 8.44 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, both far below the show’s premiere last Tuesday.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.