TV Ratings: CBS celebrates Sweet 16 with Thursday win

#NCAA Tournament #30 Rock #The Office
03.26.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, March 25, 2010.
Coverage of the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 games pushed CBS to a comfortable win on Thursday night.
In other notable ratings news, The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a soft return after a long hiatus, while ABC’s “FlashForward” continued to slip in its second week back.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.8 rating, topping the 2.8 rating for ABC and NBC’s 2.6 rating. The CW was fourth in the all-important demographic with a 1.4 rating, beating the 1.3 rating for FOX. 
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.078 million viewers to go with a 6.9 rating/12 share. ABC’s 5.8/10 was a solid second. NBC finished third with a 3.8/6, with FOX’s 3.2/5 close behind. The CW trailed with a 1.8/3.
CBS’ basketball coverage began the night in first with a 6.7/11 and a 3.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Flashforward” was second overall with a 4.1/7 and a 1.8 rating in the demo, both slightly down from last week. FOX’s “Bones” repeat beat the 3.1/5 for NBC’s “Community” and “Parks and Recreation,” though the comedies were second for the hour in the demo. The return of “Vampire Diaries” had a 1.9/3 for The CW, averaging 3.24 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating.
ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” did a 7.5/12 in the 9 p.m. hour, beating the 7.4/12 for CBS’ basketball, but CBS averaged more viewers and a higher 18-49 demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” and “30 Rock” averaged a 4.1/7 for third. FOX’s “Fringe” repeat beat the 1.7/3 for “Supernatural” overall, but The CW’s drama topped FOX in the demo.
CBS was back in first at 10 p.m. with a 6.6/11 and a 3.9 demo rating for NCAA basketball. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 5.9/10. That left NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” in third. 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

