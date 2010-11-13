TV Ratings: CBS controls Friday, as Teri Hatcher boosts ‘Smallville’

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 12, 2010.

Led by “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods,” CBS had no trouble winning yet another Friday night overall, while the network eked out a slim win in the coveted demographic.

Otherwise, it was a typically slow Friday, with “Smallville” getting a tiny bump from a brief guest appearance by Teri Hatcher (or just by random statistical forces having nothing to do with anything).

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 1.6 rating, edging out the 1.5 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC was a close third with a 1.2 rating, with The CW’s 1.1 rating and the 0.9 rating for FOX also in the hunt.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.14 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/11 share, easily beating the 3.5/6 and 5.63 million viewers for ABC. NBC was a close third with 4.7 million viewers and a 3.2/6. FOX was fourth with 2.845 million viewers and a 1.8/3, just ahead of the 1.5/3 and 2.484 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. — “Medium” kicked primetime off in first for CBS with an estimated 6.92 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. ABC’s “Supernanny” was second overall with 5.18 million viewers, but third in the demo. FOX’s “House” repeat was third overall with 3.3 million viewers and fourth in the demo. The CW’s “Smallville” averaged 2.89 million viewers and a finished second in the demo with a 1.3 rating, both up from last week. NBC’s “School Pride” was fifth with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

9 p.m. — “CSI: NY” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 9.975 million viewers, but finished second in the demo with a 1.7 rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special was a distant second overall with 6.29 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.9 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.27 million viewers. FOX’s “The Good Guys” averaged 2.39 million viewers for fourth, but finished fifth with a 0.7 demo rating. “Supernatural” was down from last week with 2.08 million viewers, but took fourth with a 0.9 demo rating.

10 p.m. — “Blue Bloods” finished Friday as the night’s most watched show with 10.525 million viewers, but tied for second with a 1.6 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 6.44 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was third with 5.42 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

