TV Ratings: CBS dominates Friday, while ‘Supernatural’ helps The CW top FOX

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 22, 2010.

After several weeks of slightly dipping ratings, “Blue Bloods” was up on Friday night, drawing the evening’s biggest audience and combining with “Medium” and “CSI: New York” to help CBS sweep primetime.

Meanwhile, although both “Smallville” and “Supernatural” were down from last week’s highs, both fan favorites performed well enough to keep The CW out of the basement for both Friday hours.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, beating the 1.2 rating for ABC in the all-important demographic. The CW finished third for the night with a 1.1 rating, leaving NBC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.7 rating for FOX in the dust.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.28 million viewers to go with a 5.8 rating/11 share. ABC was a distant second with a 2.8/5 and 4.304 million viewers, which just beat the 2.6/5 and 3.96 million for NBC. The CW finished fourth with 2.48 million viewers, edging out the 2.45 million viewers for FOX.

8 p.m. — “Medium” started primetime out in first for CBS, averaging 6.52 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “No Ordinary Family” finished second with 3.66 million viewers. NBC’s “School Pride” averaged 2.76 million viewers to barely beat the 2.58 million viewers for FOX’s “House” repeat, though NBC and FOX tied for last on the hour in the key demo. The CW’s “Smallville” averaged 2.483 million viewers and finished second for the hour in the key demo with a 1.0 rating.

9 p.m. — “CSI: New York” averaged 10.26 million viewers and delivered the night’s best demo with a 1.9 rating, both tops for the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. The first hour of NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 4.27 million viewers, just ahead of the 4.04 million viewers for ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 2.48 million viewers for fourth overall and finished third in the demo with a 1.1 rating. FOX’s new episode of “The Good Guys” averaged 2.33 million viewers and a woeful 0.6 rating.

10 p.m. — CBS’ “Blue Blood” controlled the 10 p.m. hour with an estimated 11.07 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.21 million viewers, topping the 4.85 million viewers for NBC’s “Dateline.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

