TV Ratings: CBS dominates ‘Glee’-free night with ‘NCIS’ duo

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 19, 2010.
With “Glee” airing a repeat on Tuesday, “NCIS” wasn’t just the night’s most-watched program, it was also the night’s top show in the all-important demographic. The powerful procedural helped CBS sweep the primetime hours in the key measures.
Meanwhile, the absence of “Glee” and “Raising Hope” sent a new “Running Wild” plummeting to series lows, putting the show on a rather serious cancellation watch.
For the night, CBS averaged a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.3 rating for NBC were well back, still ahead of FOX’s 1.7 rating. The CW finished fifth with a 0.8 rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.76 million viewers to go with a 9.7 rating/16 share. ABC’s 6.5/11 and 10.32 million viewers were a solid second, still comfortably ahead of NBC’s 40./6 and 6.31 million viewers. FOX finished fourth with a 2.7/4 and 4.61 million viewers, with The CW in fifth with a 1.1/2 and 1.715 million viewers.
8 p.m. — “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 19.075 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” was a distant second, averaging under 7.41 million viewers, with a 2.2 demo rating, both down only a bit from last week. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.71 million viewers and finished second in the demo with a 2.3 rating. FOX’s repeat of “Glee” averaged 5.55 million viewers for fourth. The absence of “Glee” helped “One Tree Hill” get a tiny bump to 1.905 million viewers in fifth.
9 p.m. — CBS stayed on top in the 9 p.m. hour with the 15.98 million viewers and 3.9 demo rating for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was a close second with 15.27 million viewers. On NBC, “The Biggest Loser” improved to 7.32 million viewers in third. FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat (4.346 million and a 1.7 demo) and a new “Running Wilde” (3.01 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating) were fourth. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” took a drop after last week’s crossover bump, averaging 1.525 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.
10 p.m. — “The Good Wife” controlled the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 12.23 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Detroit 187” was up from last week with 8.28 million viewers. [Did “Dancing with the Stars” run long?] And NBC’s “Parenthood” was third with 4.89 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Dear FOX,
Thanks for setting up “Running Wilde” to fail. You run 90 mins of repeat programming that no one is watching and then air a brand new ep of “Running Wilde”? Why don’t you just move it to Friday nights and get it over with?
If networks don’t believe in shows enough to do all they can to help them, why even produce them?
Too bad for Glee, the writers have obviously run out of the fresh, hip ideas of it’s origin. Glee’s writers have dove into the terminal downward spiral of “sex sells”.