TV Ratings: CBS dominates ‘Glee’-free night with ‘NCIS’ duo

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 19, 2010.

With “Glee” airing a repeat on Tuesday, “NCIS” wasn’t just the night’s most-watched program, it was also the night’s top show in the all-important demographic. The powerful procedural helped CBS sweep the primetime hours in the key measures.

Meanwhile, the absence of “Glee” and “Raising Hope” sent a new “Running Wild” plummeting to series lows, putting the show on a rather serious cancellation watch.

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.4 rating and the 2.3 rating for NBC were well back, still ahead of FOX’s 1.7 rating. The CW finished fifth with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.76 million viewers to go with a 9.7 rating/16 share. ABC’s 6.5/11 and 10.32 million viewers were a solid second, still comfortably ahead of NBC’s 40./6 and 6.31 million viewers. FOX finished fourth with a 2.7/4 and 4.61 million viewers, with The CW in fifth with a 1.1/2 and 1.715 million viewers.

8 p.m. — “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 19.075 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” was a distant second, averaging under 7.41 million viewers, with a 2.2 demo rating, both down only a bit from last week. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.71 million viewers and finished second in the demo with a 2.3 rating. FOX’s repeat of “Glee” averaged 5.55 million viewers for fourth. The absence of “Glee” helped “One Tree Hill” get a tiny bump to 1.905 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. — CBS stayed on top in the 9 p.m. hour with the 15.98 million viewers and 3.9 demo rating for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was a close second with 15.27 million viewers. On NBC, “The Biggest Loser” improved to 7.32 million viewers in third. FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat (4.346 million and a 1.7 demo) and a new “Running Wilde” (3.01 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating) were fourth. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” took a drop after last week’s crossover bump, averaging 1.525 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

10 p.m. — “The Good Wife” controlled the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 12.23 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Detroit 187” was up from last week with 8.28 million viewers. [Did “Dancing with the Stars” run long?] And NBC’s “Parenthood” was third with 4.89 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.