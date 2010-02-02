TV Ratings: CBS holds off ‘House,’ ‘Bachelor’ for Monday win

 Fast National ratings for Monday, February 1, 2010.

Led by its 9 p.m. comedies, CBS was able to hold off FOX and ABC for overall and key demographic wins on Monday night.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.1 rating, topping FOX’s 3.9 rating and the 3.5 rating for ABC in the all-important demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.9 rating, with The CW’s 1.0 rating trailing.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.74 million viewers to go with a 7.8 rating/12 share. FOX was second with a 6.8/10 and 11.55 million viewers on average, beating the 6.7/10 for ABC. NBC was fourth with a 3.0/5, still holding off the 1.4/2 for The CW.

FOX started the night in first with a 7.8/12 for “House,” which also won its hour in the key demo with a 4.8 rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with a 7.1/11. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (5.8/9) and “Accidentally on Purpose” (5.3/8) took third. On NBC, “Chuck” had a 3.9/6, averaging more than 6.7 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was fifth.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 9.5/14 for “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which also averaged a 5.2 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” improved to a 7.8/12 in its second hour. FOX’s “24” fell to a 5.8/9. On NBC, “Heroes” did a 2.7/4 for fourth. The third week of The CW’s “Life Unexpected” had a 1.3/2 for fifth.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “CSI: Miami” did an 8.5/14, averaging a 3.6 rating in the demo. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was a solid second. On NBC, “The Jay Leno Show” did a particularly woeful 2.5/4 and a 1.1 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

