TV Ratings: CBS’ Hollywood Film Awards experiment tanks on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 14, 2014.

CBS hoped there might be an audience for precursor award show kicking off the seemingly never-ending season that culminates in the high-rated Golden Globes and Oscars. There was not. The first CBS primetime broadcast of the Hollywood Film Awards tanked on Friday might, leaving CBS in a last-place tie with The CW among young viewers.

With CBS taking itself out of the Friday picture, “Shark Tank” led ABC to victories in all measures, though the night's most watched show was actually NBC's “Dateline.”

Among other Friday notables, both “Grimm” and “Constantine” were down week-to-week for NBC in the key demo, but perhaps due to the freed CBS audience, both dramas posted the tiniest of overall gains.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, holding off NBC's 1.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX got to spend the night in third with a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 0.5 key demo rating for both The CW and CBS.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 6.49 million viewers and a 4.1 rating/7 share for Friday night. NBC was second with 5.465 million viewers and a 3.6/6 for the night. CBS was third with 2.5/4 and 3.66 million viewers. FOX's 2.07 million viewers and 1.3/2 finished fourth, followed by the 1.36 million viewers and 0.9/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Dateline led the 8 p.m. hour with 7.97 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (7.075 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.25 million and a 1.1 key demo rating). CBS' Hollywood Film Awards telecast averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating in its first hour, compared to the 2.37 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX's “MasterChef Junior” encore. The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a repeat averaged 1.53 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Shark Tank” pushed ABC into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 7.575 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Grimm” was second with 4.98 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. CBS' Hollywood Film Awards show was third with 4.18 million viewers and fourth with a 0.5 key demo rating, compared to the 1.77 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham.” The CW's “America's Next Top Model” averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC's “20/20” closed primetime in first with 5.74 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Constantine” was second with 3.44 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. CBS' post-Hollywood Film Awards coverage averaged 2.69 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.