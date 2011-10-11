TV Ratings: CBS’ ‘Men,’ ABC’s ‘Dancing’ hold off FOX’s baseball on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 10, 2011.

Nearly a full hour of extra inning baseball overrun from the American League Championship Series wasn’t enough to help FOX overcome CBS’ comedies among young viewers or ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” with overall audiences. The overrun was enough, however, to mess up Fast National projections for FOX’s Monday numbers, leaving us unable to fully judge whether or not “Terra Nova” took a big Week 3 plunge.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won yet another Monday, averaging a 3.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 3.0 rating, followed closely by ABC’s 2.9 rating. There was a big drop to NBC’s 1.2 rating and then to the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC won comfortably with an estimated 15.06 million viewers and a 9.9 rating/15 share for primetime. CBS was second with an estimated 11.11 million viewers and a 6.9/10. FOX’s 5.1/7 and 8.61 million viewers were far ahead of NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.84 million viewers, to say nothing of the 1.0/1 and 1.43 million viewers for The CW.

[For the night, Univision averaged 3.33 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, finishing fourth overall and third in the key demographic.]

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with 16.25 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which came in third with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s Rangers-Tigers coverage (for much of the country, but “Terra Nova” in many markets) averaged 10.35 million viewers and a 3.4 rating in the key demo. CBS was third overall and first in the demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.94 million and a 3.9 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (10.59 million and a 4.2 key demo rating), with “HIMYM” posting a steep drop from last week. NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 4.55 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the key demo, down after last week’s uptick. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 17.73 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour, increasing over last week in all measures (though Monday Night Football coverage in Detroit will have skewed ABC’s numbers). CBS still won the hour in the key demo and finished second overall with “Two and a Half Men” (15.89 million and a 5.8 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (11.76 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo), which both dipped once again, though “Men” was off by only 0.3 in the 18-49 demo, suggesting that it may be ready to level soon. FOX was third with 6.865 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating, but whether those numbers were for “Terra Nova” (for much of the country) or regular time period occupant “House” remains to be seen. NBC’s “The Sing Off” slipped to 4.04 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “Hart of Dixie” declined from last week with 1.52 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The 10 p.m. hour remained true to recent form. ABC’s “Castle” was first overall with 11.18 million viewers, but second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was down with 9.74 million viewers, but won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “Prime Suspect” averaged 2.935 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.