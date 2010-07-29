TV Ratings: CBS, NBC, FOX all claim shares of Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 28, 2010.

On a slow Wednesday evening, three different networks were able to claim small shares of the nightly ratings crown.

Meanwhile, the premiere of The CW’s “Plain Jane” failed to hold onto the lead-in provided by an “America’s Next Top Model.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX split the night with a 2.0 rating. CBS was a close third in the key demographic with a 1.7 rating, beating the 1.0 rating for ABC and The CW’s 0.4 rating.

Overall, though, CBS and NBC both averaged a 4.1 rating/7 share, with NBC holding the advantage in total viewers. FOX was alone in third with a 3.3/6, beating the 2.6/5 for ABC. The CW’s 0.7/1 was fifth.

CBS started the night in first with a 4.1/8 for “Big Brother,” which also did a 2.2 demo rating to win the hour. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” finished second overall with a 3.5. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” had a 3.3/6 for third and finished second in the key demo. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” had a 2.8/5, leaving The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” in fifth.

NBC moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 5.6/10 for “America’s Got Talent,” which also had a 2.5 demo rating to win the hour. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second with a 4.0/7. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third with a 3.3/6 and stayed second in the demo. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” were fourth. On The CW, the premiere of “Plain Jane” did a 0.7/1, averaging under 980,000 viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

CBS closed the evening on top overall with a 4.1/7. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall with a 3.1/6 and won the hour 1.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Castle” repeat trailed.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.