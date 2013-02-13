TV Ratings: CBS, NBC lead diminished State of the Union Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 12, 2013.

On a Tuesday night dominated by States of the Union coverage across the major networks, CBS led primetime overall, while NBC had a slim advantage among young viewers.

Coverage on all four networks was down from last year’s State of the Union.

The final numbers for both Tuesday night and, specifically for the State of the Union, will be heavily influenced by shifting caused by live-ness and also, in some markets and networks, by coverage of the manhunt for Christopher Dorner.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.4 rating for Tuesday primetime, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 key demo rating and the 1.2 key demo rating for CBS followed close behind. FOX averaged a 0.9 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.91 million viewers to go with a 4.5 rating/7 share for Tuesday night, topping NBC’s 3.4/5 and 5.28 million viewers. ABC was third with a 2.9/4 and 4.425 million viewers, beating FOX’s 1.5/2 and 2.35 million viewers and the 1.0/2 and 1.53 million viewers for The CW.

[Univision, which did not air the State of the Union, averaged 3.84 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 9.13 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s repeats of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” averaged 5.095 million viewers for second and a 1.3 key demo rating for third. ABC’s new “The Taste” averaged 4.74 million viewers for third and tied for first with a 1.5 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “Raising Hope” and “New Girl” averaged 2.58 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. In most markets, The CW aired the more “When in Rome” and averaged 1.45 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS’ State of the Union” coverage led the 9 p.m. hour overall with 6.34 million viewers, but finished third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s State of the Union coverage was second overall with 5.9 million viewers and led with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s State of the Union telecast averaged 4.63 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 2.12 million and 0.8 key demo rating for FOX’s coverage. The CW’s “When in Rome” (and State of the Union coverage in several markets) averaged 1.62 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall with 5.27 million viewers for State of the Union coverage and a repeat of “Mike & Molly,” finishing third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s full hour of State of the Union coverage was second with 4.84 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s State of the Union coverage and a repeat of “Modern Family” averaged 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.