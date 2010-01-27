TV Ratings: CBS nearly splits an ‘American Idol’ Tuesday

01.27.10 9 years ago

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 26, 2009.

While “American Idol” held true to Tuesday form, a new “Human Target” squandered enough of its lead-in that CBS very nearly managed to win the night overall, an impressive achievement which certainly would have happened if the network had only had a new episode of “The Good Wife.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 6.2 rating, beating the 3.3 rating for CBS and the 3.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.3 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged a 9.9 rating/16 share, topping the 9.6/15 for FOX, though FOX averaged 16.89 million viewers and CBS only averaged 15.88 million. NBC was well back in third with a 5.2/8. That left ABC’s 2.2/3 and the 0.7/1 for The CW trailing.

FOX got a 13.5/21 from “American Idol” to win the 8 p.m. hour, averaging 24.19 million viewers and a 8.9 demo rating. A new “NCIS” barely blinked, finishing a strong second with a 12.2/19 and 20.15 million viewers. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged a 5.0/8 for third. On ABC, a new “Scrubs” (2.2/3) and “Better Off Ted” (1.7/3) were fourth, beating The CW’s “90210” repeat.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 10.5/16 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” had a 6.7/10 for second overall and won the hour in the key demo with a 4.4 rating. FOX’s special night of “Human Target” had a 5.6/9 for third, falling as low as a 4.8/7 in its second half-hour. FOX can’t be pleased. ABC aired last year’s “Lost” finale and got a 2.2/3 for its first hour, better than The CW’s “Melrose Place” repeat.

A repeat of “The Good Wife” did a 6.9/12 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, also winning with a 2.1 demo rating. NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” had a 4.0/7 for second. ABC’s “Lost” repeat was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

