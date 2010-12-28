TV Ratings: CBS repeats, ABC’s ‘Chocolate Factory’ lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 27, 2010.

Repeats of CBS’ normal Monday lineup carried the night in all key measures, though ABC found at least some interest in an airing of the Johnny Depp/Tim Burton “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Meanwhile, NBC degenerated minimal excitement for a “Chuck” repeat mini-marathon.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, beating ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.0 rating, with NBC’s 0.8 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW trailing.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.64 million viewers and a 4.8 rating/8 share, winning the night handily over ABC’s 3.3/5 and 5.54 million viewers. FOX was a distant third with a 2.2/4 and 3.48 million viewers, beating NBC’s 1.7/3 and 2.74 million viewers. The CW’s 0.5/1 and 876,000 viewers trailed.

8 p.m. — CBS’ primetime sweep began in the 8 p.m. hour with “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” averaging an estimated 6.24 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was second with 5.31 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating. FOX’s repeat of “House” averaged 4.04 million viewers, beating the 3.29 million for NBC’s “Chuck” repeat. The CW’s “90210” repeat was fifth with 990,000 viewers.

9 p.m. — Repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 8.97 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour, with “Two and a Half Men” standing at Monday’s most watched program in most measures. ABC’s movie was second with 5.6 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. FOX’s repeat of “Lie to Me” was third with 2.92 million viewers, edging out the 2.6 million viewers for NBC’s “Chuck” repeat. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 762,000 viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. — A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat wrapped up CBS’ primetime run with 7.705 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 5.695 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating for second. NBC’s final “Chuck” repeat of the night averaged 2.33 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating for for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

