TV Ratings: CBS takes Monday as ‘Bachelor Pad’ drops

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 16, 2010.

A Week Two drop for “Bachelor Pad” (and “Dating in the Dark”) knocked ABC down to a Monday night tie among young viewers and helped CBS’ regular repeats claim an even easier overall win for the night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both posted a 1.8 rating, topping the 1.4 rating for FOX in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.2 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW followed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.311 million viewers to go with a 4.1 rating/7 share. ABC was second with a 3.3/6, barely holding off the 3.2/5 for NBC. FOX’s 2.6/4 was fourth, with The CW’s 0.5/1 in fifth.

In the 8 p.m. hour, ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” still managed a narrow overall win with a 3.7/6. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were a close second with a 3.3/6 and won the hour in the key demographic with a 1.8 rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was third, beating the 2.2/4 for a “House” repeat on FOX. The CW’s “90210” had a 0.6/1 for fifth.

CBS took a commanding lead in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.1/8 for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory,” which also averaged a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” was second with a 3.7/6. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat and a new “Lie to Me” on FOX both did a 3.0/5, though the FOX drama had the advantage in total viewers and in the demo. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat trailed.

A “CSI: Miami” repeat had a 3.7/6 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS overall, nipping NBC’s “Dateline.” ABC’s “Dating in the Dark” was third overall with a 2.5/4 and won the hour in the demo with a 1.6 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.