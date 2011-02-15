TV Ratings: CBS tops Monday as ‘House,’ ‘Chicago Code’ plummet

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 14, 2011.

FOX’s “House” took a huge drop on Valentine’s Day Monday, which probably contributed to a Week Two drop for “The Chicago Code” and definitely contributed to an easy Monday night win for CBS, including new comedy “Mad Love.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating for the night, beating the 2.7 ratings for ABC and FOX in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, still far ahead of the 0.7 rating for the struggling CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.21 million viewers to go with a 6.8 rating/11 share. ABC was a solid second with a 5.9/10 and 9.09 million viewers, topping FOX’s 8.6 million viewers and a 5.1/8. NBC stayed fourth with a 3.7/6 and 6.01 million viewers, far ahead of the 0.9/1 and 1.345 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night off in first with “How I Met Your Mother” (9.6 million viewers and 3.7 demo rating) and the series premiere of “Mad Love” (8.84 million and a 3.0 demo rating). ABC’s “The Bachelor” was a close second with 8.87 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating. FOX’s “House” averaged 9.91 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating, down more than 2 million viewers and nearly a full demo ratings point from last week. NBC’s “Chuck” averaged 5.48 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, up slightly over last week in total viewers and in line with the past three weeks in the demo. The CW’s “90210” averaged a mighty low 1.38 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Two and a Half Men” (14.525 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (13.12 million and a 3.8 demo rating) ruled the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, with “Two and a Half Men” slightly down from last week and “Mike & Molly” slightly up. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with 9.64 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating. In its second week, “The Chicago Code” averaged 7.29 million viewers and a 2.0 demo, falling roughly into line with “Lie to Me” numbers for the hour. NBC’s pre-cancelled “The Cape” continued its slide with 4.07 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged only 1.31 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” maintained its hold on the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, winning the slot with 10.59 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Castle” was second with 8.75 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. That left NBC’s “Harry’s Law” in a close third with 8.49 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.