TV Ratings: CBS wins Friday as ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Fringe’ slip, ‘Gifted Man,’ ‘CSI: NY’ rise

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 14, 2011.

It was a business-as-usual Friday with CBS ruling overall and in the coveted demographic.

Most of the night’s variation was miniscule. “Gifted Man,” “CSI: New York” and “Nikita” were among the show with tiny week-to-week growth (either overall, in the demo or both), while “Blue Blues,” “Fringe” and “Kitchen Nightmares” were among the shows dipping very slightly.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for the night, followed closely by FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 ratings for ABC and NBC in the key demographic. The CW trailed with a 0.6 rating.

Overall, CBS won the night in a cakewalk, averaging 9.56 million viewers to go with a 6.1 rating/11 share. That topped the combined totals for NBC (3.0/5 and 4.365 million viewers) and ABC (3.0/5 and 4.34 million viewers). FOX was fourth with a 2.1/4 and 3.37 million viewers. The CW’s 1.1/2 and 1.64 million viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – CBS swept primetime overall starting at 8 p.m. with the 7.75 million viewers for “A Gifted Man,” which tied for second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC finished second on the hour with a strong 4.87 million viewer (and 1.3 key demo) resampling for the two-episode “Last Man Standing” premiere. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was third overall with 3.6 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” averaged 1.82 million and a 0.6 key demo rating, neck-and-neck with the 1.67 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW’s “Nikita.”

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.02 million viewers and also came out on top with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.32 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory” averaged 3.41 million viewers, beating the 3.14 million viewers for “Fringe,” while both shows averaged a 1.2 rating in the key demo. [And yes, this puts “Fringe” down a tiny 0.1 in the demo and almost exactly 100,000 in total viewers from last week, which either counts as “down” or “irrelevantly unchanged.”] The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.61 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in fifth.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Blue Bloods” averaged 10.905 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour, though those were its lowest numbers of the season. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.955 million viewers for second and tied for tops with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” posted big viewer increases from last week to 4.74 million in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.