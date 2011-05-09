TV Ratings: CBS wins Sunday, as Obama boosts ’60 Minutes’

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 8, 2011.

A heavily promoted “60 Minutes” interview with President Obama and the season finale of “The Amazing Race” gave CBS a strong enough primetime start that the network was able to hold off late-charging ABC and NBC for Sunday wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.3 rating for the night, just beating the 2.1 ratings for ABC and FOX in the key demographic. NBC was close behind with a 2.0 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.33 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share. That gave CBS a little breathing room ahead of ABC’s 4.8/8 and 7.81 million viewers and NBC’s 3.9/7 and 6.22 million viewers. FOX trailed with 4.42 million and a 2.5/4.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “60 Minute” averaging 13.79 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the 7 p.m. hour. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.39 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating. NBC was third with the 3.87 million viewers for “Dateline,” which beat the 2.79 million viewers averaged by FOX’s “Simpsons” repeat and a new “American Dad,” though FOX topped NBC in the key demo.

8 p.m. – The first hour of the “Amazing Race: Unfinished Business” finale averaged 9.01 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second overall with 7.99 million viewers for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” The first of three hours of “Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC averaged 5.94 million viewers for third overall, but finished fourth in the demo. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” were fourth overall with 4.83 million viewers, but second with a 2.2 demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.67 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating for “Desperate Housewives.” CBS’ “Amazing Race” conclusion was second with 8.82 million viewers and third with a 2.6 demo rating. NBC’s second hour of “Celebrity Apprentice” improved to 7.06 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” (6.515 million and a 3.2 demo rating) and “The Cleveland Show” (4.76 million and a 2.2 demo) were fourth overall and second in the demo, though “Family Guy” obviously won its half-hour with young viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS returned to first overall with 9.69 million viewers for “CSI: Miami” in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 8.02 million viewers and easily won the hour with a 2.8 demo rating. ABC was third with the 7.18 million viewers and 2.0 demo rating for the season finale of “Brothers & Sisters.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.