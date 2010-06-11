TV Ratings: Celtics, ABC pull out Thursday wins

06.11.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 10, 2010.
The Boston Celtics evened up the NBA Finals at two games apiece on Thursday night, guaranteeing ABC at least a six game series and helping the network dominate the evening.
Among adults 18-49, ABC did a 4.2 rating, doubling up the 2.1 rating for second place FOX. CBS was third in the key demographic with a 1.6 rating, with NBC’s 1.1 rating taking fourth. The CW’s 0.5 rating trailed.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.64 million viewers to go with a 6.6 rating/12 share. CBS was second with a 5.5/10, with FOX’s 3.5/6 in third. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.8 rating, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.9/2.
NBA pre-game coverage gave ABC a 5.3/10 and a 3.1 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. A repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” did a 4.8/9 to put CBS in second, topping the 2.9/5 for FOX’s repeat of “Glee.” NBC’s “Community” repeat and a new “100 Questions” averaged a 1.7/3 for fourth. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was fifth. 
Game Four of the NBA Finals delivered a 6.8/12 and a 4.3 demo rating in its first hour for ABC. CBS’ “CSI” repeat was second with a 5.6/10. On FOX, a new “So You Think You Can Dance” had a 4.0/7 and finished second in the demo. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “30 Rock” finished fourth. The CW’s encore of “Moonlight” had a 0.8/1 and, unlike last week, fell from its lead-in.
ABC’s hoops action improved to a 7.7/14 and a 5.2 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Mentalist” was a solid second with a 6.1/11 overall. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” finished third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

