TV Ratings: Charlie Sheen lifts ABC, but ‘Idol’ Men carry FOX on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 1, 2011.

Despite the actor’s attempts to scoop his own interview on TV, radio and the Internet, ABC got great numbers for a “20/20” chat with Charlie Sheen on Tuesday night, dominated the 10 p.m. hour.

Of course, dominating the 10 p.m. hour doesn’t mean that ABC came close to winning the night, as FOX got decent numbers from a 90-minute “American Idol” to rule Tuesday.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.5 rating, more than doubling the 3.1 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC’s 2.3 rating and the 2.1 rating for ABC followed, while The CW’s 0.7 rating was fifth.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 18.14 million viewers and a 10.1 rating/16 share to win the night. CBS was a solid second with a 9.5/15 and 15.37 million viewers. NBC was a distant third with 6.37 million viewers and a 3.9/9, edging ABC’s 3.8/6 and 6.189 million viewers. The CW was fifth with 1.56 million viewers and a 1.0/2.

8 p.m. – The start of the “American Idol” Top 12 Men performance show averaged 20.64 million viewers and a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS was second with the 19.195 million viewers for “NCIS” and it should be noted that in rating/share, CBS averaged an 11.7/18, compared to FOX’s 11.4/18, not that that counts for anything. NBC was far back in third with 6.24 million viewers for “Biggest Loser,” which still had no trouble handling the 4.26 million viewers and 1.2 demo rating for ABC’s “No Ordinary Family.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” fell to 1.64 million viewers against “Idol.”

9 p.m. – FOX narrowly won the 9 p.m. hour with “American Idol” (22.51 million and a 8.0 demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (8.76 million and a 3.4 demo rating). CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was a close second overall with 15.94 million viewers and a distant second with a 3.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to 7.82 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating in its second hour. On ABC, “V” averaged 5 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. The CW’s “Hellcats” slipped to 1.47 million viewers and a very-much-in-jeopardy 0.6 rating in the key demo.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with the 11.31 million viewers for “The Good Wife,” but that drama’s 2.2 demo rating was only enough for second. ABC’s “20/20” interview with Charlie Sheen averaged 9.3 million viewers and a 3.2 rating in the key demo. This was ABC’s best result in the time period with a one-hour program in two years. Third place, meanwhile, went to NBC’s “Parenthood” with 5.04 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.