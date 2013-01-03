TV Ratings: ‘Chicago Fire’ lifts NBC Wednesday, while FOX’s ‘Mobbed’ dances alone

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 2, 2013.

Facing repeats on three of the other four networks, NBC swept primetime among young viewers, with even “Whitney” and “Guys with Kids” winning their hour. And led by a series high for “Chicago Fire,” NBC also won Wednesday night overall.

The other other network showing originals? That would be FOX, with “Mobbed,” though the Howie Mandel unscripted series return gave the network little to dance about.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.5 rating for second, followed by the 1.1 key demo rating for FOX. The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating for Wednesday night.

Overall, NBC averaged a 4.4 rating/7 share and 6.94 million viewers, just ahead of CBS’ 4.2/7 and 6.43 million viewers for Wednesday night. ABC averaged a 3.1/5 and 5.01 million viewers for third, ahead of FOX’s 1.8/3 and 2.9 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.76 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 4.01 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]

8 p.m. – Two repeats of “Mike & Molly” put CBS in first place overall in the 8 p.m. hour with 6.455 million viewers, finishing third among adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” (6.63 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (4.81 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) finished second. NBC was third overall but first in the key demographic with “Whitney” (4.99 million and a 1.8 key demo rating) and “Guys with Kids” (4.35 million and a 1.7 key demo). FOX’s “Mobbed” averaged 3.18 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Arrow” averaged 2.13 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 7.75 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour and match its best demo numbers since November 2011. CBS was second overall with 6.61 million viewers for a repeat of “Criminal Minds,” which finished third with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with repeats of “Modern Family” (6.5 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (4.24 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX’s “Mobbed” averaged 2.75 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW got 1.39 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for a “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – NBC won the 10 p.m. hour with series highs of 8.41 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “Chicago Fire.” CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat averaged 6.24 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, topping the 3.94 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for a “Nashville” clip show.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.