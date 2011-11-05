TV Ratings: ‘Chuck’ drops, ‘Fringe’ rises and ‘Blue Bloods’ carries CBS to Friday win

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 4, 2011.

True to normal Friday form, all of CBS’ procedurals dominated their hours overall, while “Blue Bloods” delivered big enough demo numbers (relatively speaking) to also help CBS top the night there.

Meanwhile, out on the ratings fringes, so to speak, “Fringe” got a miniscule bump for FOX. Also, it turns out that the World Series wasn’t responsible for the disappointing premiere numbers for “Chuck” and that, despite a predictable drop, “Grimm” could continue to be a solid Friday performer (also relatively speaking) for NBC.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for the night. FOX was second with a 1.4 rating, followed closely by NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.7 rating in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.2 million viewers to go with a 6.5 rating/11 share. ABC was a distant second with a 3.3/6 and 5.04 million viewers. NBC’s 4.38 million viewers and 2.8/5 finished third, beating the 2.1/4 and 3.49 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.76 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first overall for CBS with 8.39 million viewers, though only a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, tied for second. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second overall with 4.86 million viewers and also a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” averaged 3.7 million viewers for third overall and did a 1.5 rating in the key demo to win the hour. NBC’s “Chuck” averaged 3.08 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating (0.85 if you want a little solace, “Chuck” fans), down from last week’s already low premiere. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged just under 1.8 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” averaged 9.65 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, coming in second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Grimm” was off by half-a-million viewers and down by 0.3 in the key demo, but it still finished second overall with 5.92 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 5.405 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, both good for third. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, both barely up from the show’s last airing. The CW’s “Supernatural” was fifth with 1.72 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – It was a good week for CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” which averaged 12.5 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, both comfortably up from its last airing and both easily enough to win the hour. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 4.87 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third overall with 4.14 million viewers and second with a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.