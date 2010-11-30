TV Ratings: ‘Chuck’ rises, ‘Skating’ tanks and CBS repeats win Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 29, 2010.

Despite airing three hours of repeats, CBS won Monday night both overall and in the key demos.

Meanwhile, freed from “Dancing with the Stars,” both “Chuck” and “The Event” went up for NBC, while ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” continued to have little draw among young viewers.

Finally, it may not have gotten The CW out of last place, but “Gossip Girl” and “90210” combined for the netlet’s biggest Monday audience of the season.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, topping FOX’s 1.9 rating and NBC’s 1.8 rating. ABC went from winning Mondays all the way to fourth in the key demographic with a 1.3 rating, just ahead of the 1.0 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.65 million viewers to go with a 5.5 rating/9 share. ABC was second overall with 6.69 million viewers and a 4.4/7. NBC averaged 6.01 million viewers and a 3.7/6, just ahead of the 5.69 million viewers and 3.5/5 for FOX. The CW was fifth with a 1.3/2 and just under 2 million viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” averaged 8.16 million viewers and a 2.5 rating in the key demo, starting primetime off in first. “Skating with the Stars” was second overall with 6.19 million viewers, but the ABC reality series could muster only a 1.2 demo rating, fourth for the hour. “Chuck” finished third overall with 6.17 million viewers and second in the 18-49 demo with a 2.0 rating. FOX’s repeat of “House” was fourth with 5.08 million viewers. The CW’s “90210” was fifth with 2.02 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating.

9 p.m. — Repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” kept CBS in first in the 9 p.m. hour with 10.08 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” and “CMA Country Christmas” came in second in viewers with 6.49 million, but fourth in the demo with a 1.3 rating. FOX’s “Lie to Me” averaged 6.31 million viewers for third overall and came in second with a 2.2 demo rating. Fourth place went to 2010’s last episode of “The Event,” which averaged 5.83 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. The CW was fifth again with the 1.98 million viewers for “Gossip Girl.”

10 p.m. — CBS finished its primetime sweep with the 7.71 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating for a repeat of “Hawaii Five-0.” ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” was second overall with 7.4 million viewers. NBC’s “Chase” averaged 6.03 million viewers and came in second in the key demo with a 1.6 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

