TV Ratings: ‘Chuck’ up, but FOX football dominates Sunday

01.11.10 9 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 10, 2010.
The end of an NFL playoff classic between Arizona and Green Bay helped boost FOX to a night of dominant ratings, while NBC’s return of “Chuck” did strong demo numbers.
Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with an 8.0 rating. ABC was a distant second with a 3.3 rating, followed by NBC’s 2.2 rating. CBS trailed in the key demographic with a 1.6 rating. 
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 20.04 million viewers to go with a 10.9 rating/ 17 share. ABC’s 6.4/10 was a distant second, nipping the 5.9/9 for CBS. NBC’s 4.1/6 was fourth. 
FOX started the night in first with the 18.3/28 for the thrilling conclusion to the Cardinals-Packers game, also doing an 11.7 rating in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 6.4/10 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was third with a 4.0/6. NBC’s “Dateline” trailed. 
In the 8 p.m. hour, FOX’s football and the 450th episode of “The Simpsons” did a 9.3/14, with a 7.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” had a 6.0/9 for second. NBC’s “Dateline” was up to third with a 4.9/7, topping CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” 
ABC moved into first at 9 p.m. with an 8.8/13 for “Desperate Housewives.”
CBS’ “Cold Case” was second for the hour. FOX’s 20th anniversary “Simpsons” documentary and “The Cleveland Show” did a 5.3/8 for third overall, but won the key demo with a 4.8 rating. The first hour of the NBC “Chuck” premiere had a 4.2/6 overall, with 7.695 million viewers and a strong 3.0 rating in the demo.
“Brothers & Sisters” kept ABC in first at 10 p.m. with a 6.9/11 and a 3.5 demo rating. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second overall and third in the demo. In its second hour, “Chuck” fell slightly to a 4.0/7 overall and a 2.9 demo rating. 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

TOPICS#The Simpsons
