TV Ratings: CMA Music Festival soars for ABC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 12, 2013.

ABC’s telecast of the CMA Music Festival drew its biggest audience since 2006, dominating Monday night in all key measures.

The three-hour block, titled “CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock” was up by 33 percent over last year’s broadcast in the key demographic and up by 44 percent in total viewers.

Meanwhile, there were small gains on Monday for all of NBC’s programming, while CBS’ “Under the Dome” hit a series low amidst the ongoing CBS-TWC carriage dispute.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.0 rating for Monday night, far ahead of CBS’ 1.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third for the night with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by the 0.7 key demo rating for FOX and The CW’s 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.19 million viewers and a 5.3 rating/9 share for Monday, topping the 6.08 million viewers and 3.9/6 for CBS. There was a big drop to NBC in third with a 2.1/3 and 3.52 million viewers and then to FOX’s 1.0/2 and 1.54 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 609,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC’s “CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock” started the night in first with 8.02 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was a distant second overall with 5.01 million viewers and a close second with a 1.6 key demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” finished third with 3.64 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, easily beating the 1.69 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for a pair of “Raising Hope” episodes on FOX. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 697,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock” rose to 9.03 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead for ABC. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 4.45 million viewers for second and a 1.1 key demo rating for third. NBC’s “Get Out Alive” averaged 3.705 million viewers for third and a 1.4 key demo rating for second on the hour. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, comfortably ahead of the 520,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for “Breaking Pointe,” which was actually up week-to-week for The CW.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” took over for CBS and won the 10 p.m. hour with 10.14 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock” was second with 7.53 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Siberia” averaged 1.86 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.