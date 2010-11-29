TV Ratings: Colts-Chargers action keeps NBC on top on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 28, 2010.

The San Diego Chargers routed the Indianapolis Colts in a sloppy Sunday Night Football game, helping NBC hold onto its position atop the night’s ratings race in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.9 rating, topping FOX’s football-aided 4.3 rating in the coveted demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 2.3 rating, while ABC’s repeats could generate only a 1.4 rating for fourth.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 13.54 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/13 share. CBS was a close second with an estimated 12.5 million viewers and a 7.6/12. FOX’s 10.36 million viewers and 5.9/9 were enough for third, with ABC’s 3.3/5 and 5.5 million viewers finishing fourth.

7 p.m. — FOX’s NFL overrun and animation repeats ruled the 7 p.m. hour with 16.37 million viewers and a 6.3 rating in the key demo. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second overall with 12.405 million viewers, but third with a 2.1 demo rating. NBC finished third with the 7.9 million viewers for “Football Night in America,” coming in a distant second in the demo. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was fourth with 7.67 million viewers.

8 p.m. — The start of the Colts-Chargers game gave NBC 13.95 million viewers and a 5.1 demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with the 10.915 million viewers for “The Amazing Race,” third with a 3.1 demo rating. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland show” finished third overall with 8.435 million viewers and second in the demo with a 3.8 rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” took fourth with 6.44 million viewers.

9 p.m. — NBC’s football held onto first in the 9 p.m. hour with an estimated 16.52 million viewers and a 6.2 demo rating. CBS got OK numbers for the telefilm “November Christmas,” which averaged 12.92 million viewers, but only a 2.1 demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” repeat and a new “American Dad” finished third with 6.28 million viewers and second in the demo with a 2.9 rating. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” managed only 4.58 million viewers in fourth.

10 p.m. — Sunday Night Football wrapped up its primetime sweep for NBC with 14.77 million viewers and a 5.7 demo rating. CBS’ “November Christmas” improved to 13.77 million viewers, but stayed with its 2.1 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Brothers & Sisters” was a distant third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

