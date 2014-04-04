TV Ratings: ‘Community’ hits a series low as ‘Big Bang Theory’ leads CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 3, 2014.

With “The Big Bang Theory” leading the way as Thursday's top show in every imaginable demo, CBS won the night overall with ease and with “Scandal” down week-to-week, CBS also controlled the night among young viewers.

There were weak performances aplenty across the TV landscape on Thursday. “Community” hovered around a series low, “The Crazy Ones” and “Elementary” delivered anemic audiences [though actually up from even MORE figures on 3/13], “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” found no interest for its series finale and “American Idol” dipped under 8 million viewers for its half-hour results.

Although both were down a hair, FOX has to feel OK about the relative stability for “Hell's Kitchen” and “Surviving Jack.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.5 rating for Thursday night, topping the 2.1 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.6 key demo rating, followed by the 1.1 key demo rating for NBC and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's night of repeats.

Overall, CBS romped with an estimated 10.4 million viewers and a 6.3 rating/10 share for Thursday primetime, comfortably beating the 6.685 million viewers and 4.6/8 for ABC. FOX was third with 5.5 million viewers and a 3.5/6. NBC averaged 3.15 million viewers and a 2.0/3, with The CW averaged 868,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” (17.39 million and a 4.8 key demo rating) and “The Millers” (11.43 million and a 2.9 key demo) gave CBS a big cushion in the 8 p.m. hour. FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” was a distant second with 4.9 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC's “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” series finale averaged 3.24 million viewers in third and a 0.9 key demo rating in fourth. NBC was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Community” (2.58 million and a 0.9 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (2.69 million and a 1.1 key demo rating). On The CW, a “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 870,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Grey's Anatomy” won the 9 p.m. hour with 7.98 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. CBS was second with “Two and a Half Men” (9.37 million and a 2.5 key demo) and “The Crazy Ones” (6.47 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). FOX followed with “American Idol” (7.72 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Surviving Jack” (4.49 million and a 1.2 key demo, a drop over half-a-million viewers, but only a 0.1 in the demo from last week's premiere). NBC's “Hollywood Game Night” averaged 3.09 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 866,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Reign” repeat.

10 p.m. – “Scandal” ruled the 10 p.m. hour with 8.84 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Elementary” averaged 7.79 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in second. “Parenthood” did NBC's best numbers of the night with 3.73 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in third.

[UPDATE: This is vaguely momentous – In Final Live+SD ratings, “Hell's Kitchen” ticked up to a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and “American Idol” ticked down to a 1.7 rating. Interesting. And even with “Idol” going down, “Surviving Jack” stayed with a 1.2 key demo rating. “The Big Bang Theory,” “Grey's Anatomy” and “Scandal” all added 0.1 in the key demo in Finals. “The Crazy Ones” and “Elementary” both dropped 0.1.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.