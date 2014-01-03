TV Ratings: ‘Community’ returns down, while ‘Big Bang Theory’ dominates Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 2, 2014.
On 2014’s first night of largely original programming, “Big Bang Theory” came out strong and dominated Thursday in all measures, carrying CBS to comfortable primetime victories.
Over on NBC, “Community” started its fifth season below last spring’s return, but still far above returning numbers for “Sean Saves the World” and “The Michael J. Fox Show,” so take that with some grains of salt.
“Community” also came back with far better demo numbers than the night’s other premiere, impressively dismal numbers for ABC’s fill-in drama “The Assets.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating for Thursday night, nearly beating the combined totals for the next three networks in the key demographic. ABC and NBC tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating, while FOX averaged a 0.7 in the key demo. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.85 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share for Thursday primetime and this in this measure, CBS did beat the next three networks combined. ABC was a distant second with 4.42 million viewers and a 2.9/5, followed by NBC’s 2.1/3 and 3.34 million viewers and FOX’s 1.6/2 and 2.55 million. The CW averaged 815,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.
8 p.m. – CBS’ romp started in the 8 p.m. hour with “The Big Bang Theory” (18.93 million viewers and a 5.3 key demo) and “The Millers” (11.55 million and a 2.9 key demo). ABC was second overall with the 4.91 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for the premiere of “The Taste.” NBC’s two episodes of “Community” averaged 3.74 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating and then 3.03 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. [Last year’s return, a surprising success, averaged nearly 4 million viewers and a 1.8 in the key demo.] FOX’s repeat of “Sleepy Hollow” was fourth with 2.05 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 836,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” on The CW.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with “The Crazy Ones” (8.24 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.55 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC stayed second with 4.57 million viewers for the second hour of “The Taste, which also moved up to second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Bones” repeat was third overall with 3.04 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to NBC’s “Sean Saves the World” (2.77 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo) and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (2.515 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo). The CW’s repeat of “Reign” averaged 794,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Elementary” got to spend a week atop the 10 p.m. hour with 8.92 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS, though the ratings didn’t rise without ABC’s “Scandal.” “Parenthood” remained NBC’s Thursday standard-bearer with 3.99 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for second. On ABC, the premiere of “The Assets” averaged 3.78 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the key demo for third.
Well, Dan, you weren’t kidding about when you said that absolutely no one would watch “The Assets”. I believe that’s the lowest in-season drama premiere in the history of the Big 4 networks. (Yes, I know that “The Assets” is being touted as a “limited series”, but we’ve all seen just how rigid and uncompromising that definition is). Someone call “Do No Harm” and tell them that they’ve been bumped. Or don’t.
Obviously, that’s a poor start for Community by any metric you choose to go by. If it wants to get to that fabled sixth season, it can’t afford to fall off much from those numbers. Having said that, at this stage it’s not really competing with the other NBC comedies for renewal (other maybe Parks and Rec). Sure, its chances will go down if “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” are able to take advantage of their “The Voice” lead-in to become decent performers. But more than likely, Community’s fate is wrapped up in NBC’s seemingly eternal dilemma “Should we scrap our entire comedy lineup and start completely over?” They haven’t done it yet, but one of these years, I think they’ll grit their teeth and pull that trigger.
Jared – Yep. “The Assets” was a silly play by ABC. I salute big swings and this whole “Original programming all the time rather than airing repeats” is a big swing, but if anybody looked at placing “The Assets” in the “Scandal” place and said, “We think this can succeed,” that person probably needs to be fired.
And yup. I think that’s a correct assessment of the fate of both “Community” and “Parks.” It all depends on degrees-of-surrender.
No, ABC has not been using that vasgue term “limited series” (or even worse, “event series”) — they have using “mini-series.” The Aldrich Ames story is definitely finite. There was never any chance of squeezing more out of it.
And the first episode was actually pretty good.
@Dan — A big departure from the norm, sure, but a “big swing?” I think that would suggest some high hopes on ABC’s part. I have never seen so little promotion for a network show debuting between September and the end of May. A burn off of a show ABC was disappointed in, in a period when ABC wasn’t going to air new episodes of Scandal anyway? The disappointment part doesn’t seem believable, because the low budget and cast of no-name British actors suggests ABC never put any stock in the project to begin with, so how could ABC be “disappointed” with the filmed episodes? ABC’s angle really escapes me here. But I do have one theory, which is that the ABC network never had any interest in this project, and it exists solely because further up the corporate ladder it was determined that this mini-series will be profitable in international sales. Elsewhere on the internet I have read that the production company behind The Assets is a division of ABC News. So ABC network didn’t licence the show from anybody outside the corporate family and a corporate sibling is going to rake in money selling the show to foreign territories.
MoreTears – Abandoning the conventional wisdom that you air repeats so that people will discover your shows constitutes a large deviation from decades of conventional wisdom. If you prefer to call it a “big departure,” I’m fine with that. Definitely using something the network believed in in that spot would have been a bigger swing. Absolutely.
That being said, this is *not* a burn-off. It’s a period in which original programming is airing elsewhere and in which ratings are not worthless. And that’s why ABC can’t be anything OTHER than disappointed. The network isn’t crushed or anything, but however low ABC’s expectations were, this is lower than them.
Although low , I’m not to concerned about community’s ratings . There was a pretty big college football game last night and there are still some people in ” holiday mode ” since school doesn’t start up til Monday . The fourth season premiered in February last year , which I think is probably a little better for eyeballs since all the ” Community is back ” promos would have been on the air during the start of the winter schedule and not over the holidays like thus year .
Anyways , I have no doubt there will be a sixth season for the show . I think the ratings will depend on where it will place on the schedule . Higher ratings = fall ( not likely )
Where it is now = winter/spring
Lower = summer 2015
As long as the show is making money and not losing it , the amount of publicity the network would receive from fans and critics would be hard to turn down . Obviously the network and studio aren’t just going to give them another season , but for some reason or another I feel pretty confident about it happening .
If there’s one thing this show does , it’s defy logic . So …
FlipNStuff – I’d counter with: “Community” is a show that *only* has a core fanbase these days. While I have no doubt that there are *some* “Community” fans who are also either OU or Bama fans, I’d question whether the number is sufficient to lower rating. I’d also note that while February is certainly a better time for eyeballs — not that “Big Bang Theory” had any problems — a February premiere meant that “Community” went against “American Idol” — 10 million more viewers and nearly a 3.5 higher in the demo than the “Sleepy Hollow” repeat — a new episode of “Vampire Diaries” — 0.8 higher in the demo and 1.5+ million over last night’s repeat — and even a higher number for “Big Bang Theory” and it still did what it did. It’s just not a good number and there’s no way to spin it.
HOWEVER… No matter how unimpressive the number may be, it probably has little impact on whether or not NBC orders a sixth season (though we’re past the “Give it another season for the publicity” stage).
I feel like “Community” has a better chance of being renewed than any other NBC comedy (including “Parks” at this point *sniffle*).
This is a statement on the state of NBC comedies more than “Community.”
I don’t know why Community would have a better shot at renewal than Parks. The ratings and total viewership for both shows are very similar. I’d guess that they’ll renew both, or neither.
Calling it now: Parks and Community both get Chuck/30 Rock-esque “farewell” seasons next year, 13 eps apiece, with Community’s series finale being long enough for NBC PR to call it a “movie.”