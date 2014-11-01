TV Ratings: ‘Constantine,’ ‘Grimm’ droop, ‘Shark Tank’ rises on Halloween Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 31, 2014.

Despite a 10 percent drop in key demo TV usage, Halloween had no impact on “Blue Bloods” and CBS' normal overall Friday victory, while “Shark Tank” even rose week-to-week in helping ABC dominate among young viewers.

Also rising on Friday were “The Amazing Race,” “Last Man Standing” and “Hawaii Five-0,” at least in total viewers.

But it should come as no surprise that Halloween took a big bite out of NBC's “Grimm” and an even bigger bite out of “Constantine” in its second airing.

As ugly as NBC's “Constantine” numbers are, they're still pretty compared to what FOX's “Utopia” is doing these days.

On to Friday's ratings…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS and NBC both averaged a 1.1 key demo rating for the night, while FOX's 0.4 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, CBS ruled with an estimated 8.86 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/10 share for Friday primetime. ABC was second with 6.58 million viewers and a 4.2/8, ahead of the 4.98 million viewers and 3.3/6 for NBC. FOX averaged 1.39 million viewers and a 0.9/2, followed by The CW's 978,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – NBC's “Dateline” led the 8 p.m. hour with 7.26 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, up from last week. There was a tight race for second with ABC's “Last Man Standing” (6.55 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.42 million and a 1.0 key demo) and CBS' “The Amazing Race” (5.94 million and 1.1 key demo). FOX's “Utopia” was fourth with a dismal 1.56 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating, narrowly beating the 1.14 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for a pair of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeats on The CW.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” ruled the 9 p.m. hour overall with 9.47 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” was second overall with 7.62 million viewers and won the night comfortably with a 2.0 key demo rating. There was a big drop to the 4.545 million viewers for NBC's “Grimm,” which also tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX's “Gotham” encore averaged 1.22 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating, compared to the 812,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “America's Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.19 million viewers and finished second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “20/20” was second with 6.12 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC's “Constantine” fell to 3.12 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in its second week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.