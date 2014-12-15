TV Ratings: Cowboys-Eagles dominates Sunday, Barbara Walters fails to fascinate

#Sunday Night Football #The Simpsons
12.15.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 14, 2014.

Sunday Night Football showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles dominated primetime in all measures as NBC cruised to primetime victory.

The Dallas-Philly game delivered NBC's best Sunday Night Football overnights since the Week 1 game between the Colts and Broncos.

Over on ABC, the “Once Upon a Time” midseason finale delivered weak numbers and Barbara Walters' annual “Most Fascinating” special attracted very little interest, finishing down from last year's special, which aired on a Wednesday.

CBS got decent numbers for the return of “Undercover Boss,” but since the network had a variety of primetime delays in different football markets, it's hard to gauge the exact ratings.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.2 rating for Sunday night, easily winning primetime in the key demographic. Football-boosted FOX averaged a 2.6 key demo rating for second, followed by CBS' 1.5 key demo rating. ABC averaged a 1.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 17.9 million viewers and a 10.6 rating/17 share for Sunday night. CBS was a distant second with 9.09 million viewers and a 5.7/9. FOX's 6.815 million viewers and 4.2/7, topped ABC's 3.9/6 and 5.98 million for the night.

7 p.m. – NFL overrun and postgame averaged 13.33 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in the 7 p.m. hour. CBS' “60 Minutes” (and some NFL overrun) averaged 11.57 million viewers for second and a 1.7 key demo rating for third. NBC's “Football Night in America” was third with 8.59 million viewers and second with a 2.8 key demo rating. ABC's “Backstage with Disney on Broadway” commercial averaged only 2.93 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – NBC stormed into first for the 8 p.m. hour with 20.08 million viewers and a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 for 20 minutes of “Football Night in America” and the start of the game between Dallas and Philadelphia. CBS' “Undercover Boss” premiere averaged 8.95 million viewers for second and a 1.7 key demo rating to tie for third. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” averaged 5.645 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in its 2014 finale. FOX was second in the key demo and fourth overall with a repeat of “The Simpsons” (5.04 million and a 2.0 key demo) and a new “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.53 million and a 1.5 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – Football led the 9 p.m. hour for NBC with 22.81 million viewers and a 8.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “The Mentalist” was second with 8.41 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.3 key demo rating, compared to the 7.31 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's Barbara Walters special. FOX trailed with a repeat of “Family Guy” (3.14 million and a 1.4 key demo) and a new “Bob's Burgers” (2.53 million and a 1.2 key demo).

10 p.m. – Sunday Night Football closed primetime in first with 20.12 million viewers and a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC's Barbara Walters special averaged 8.02 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 7.42 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for CBS' “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sunday Night Football#The Simpsons
TAGS60 minutesBROOKLYN NINE=NINECSINIELSEN RATINGSONCE UPON A TIMERATINGSSundaySUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLThe MentalistTHE SIMPSONSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP