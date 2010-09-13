TV Ratings: Cowboys-Redskins game gives NBC a Sunday rout

Fast National ratings for Sunday, September 12, 2010.

A low-scoring rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins gave NBC a big Sunday night ratings win in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.9 rating, topping the 3.8 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.4 rating and the 1.1 rating for ABC weren’t really in the hunt.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 18.39 million viewers to go with an 11.0 rating/18 share. FOX’s 5.4/9 was a distant second, with CBS’ 4.0/7 taking third. ABC was fourth with a 2.6/4.

FOX actually started the night in first with a 10.7/18 for NFL overrun, also averaging a 7.1 demo rating. CBS was second overall with a 5.4/9 for “60 Minutes,” while NBC’s “Football Night in America” was third overall with a 4.7/8 and second in the key demo. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was fourth.

NBC moved into first in the 8 p.m. hour with a 12.5/20 for the start of the Cowboys-Redskins game, also doing a 7.9 demo rating. CBS was a distant second with a 4.0/6 for a “Big Brother” clip show. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” were third with a 3.2/5 and second in the demo. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was fourth again.

The Sunday Night Football Game did a 13.8/21 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour, also doing an 8.6 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” was second, beating the 2.7/4 for FOX’s animation repeats. ABC’s 2.4/4 for an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat was fourth.

Football closed primetime in first for NBC with a 12.9/21 and an 8.3 demo rating. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” repeat was second, topping the 1.5/2 for a new episode of “The Gates” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.