TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘Modern Family’ finales lead season-ending Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 22, 2013.

On the last night of the 2012-2013 season, the two-hour “Criminal Minds” finale led CBS to victory overall, while the “Modern Family” season-ender helped ABC eke out a tie among young viewers.

Among other Wednesday notables, the “Nashville” finale edged out NBC’s “Chicago Fire” finale among young viewers, while FOX was actually close behind in the key demographic thanks to a strong season premiere for “MasterChef.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, nipping FOX’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC was fourth for the night with a 1.6 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS stood alone with 8.98 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Wednesday, topping the 4.5/7 and 6.92 million viewers for ABC. NBC was third with 6.34 million viewers and a 4.4/7, with FOX’s 3.2/5 and 5.24 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged 1.12 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC started the night in first overall and second in the key demo with the finale for “The Middle” (7.53 million and a 2.0 key demo rating) and a “Modern Family” repeat (5.62 million and a 1.6 key demo rating). NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 6.19 million and third with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.34 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” premiere averaged 5.09 million viewers for fourth, but won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW aired the film “Love Happens” and drew 1.175 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating, which is high enough to suggest preemptions or something else strange.

9 p.m. – The “Criminal Minds” finale won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.57 million viewers and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with the “Modern Family” finale (9.92 million and a 3.6 key demo rating, well below last year’s finale) and “How To Live…” (6.32 million and a 2.2 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” finale averaged 6.68 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, the lowest finale numbers in the drama’s long run. FOX was fourth with 5.39 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating for “MasterChef.” The CW’s move averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.03 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, though like “SVU” and “Modern Family,” this was the show’s lowest-rated finale ever. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” finale was second overall with 6.17 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating, compared to the 6.065 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Nashville” finale.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.