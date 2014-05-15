TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds’ finale lifts CBS past FOX’s rising ‘Idol’ on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 14, 2014.

The “Criminal Minds” season finale got a big week-to-week bump for CBS, helping the network hold off FOX, with a boosted “American Idol,” on Wednesday night.

There were actually lots of shows getting end-of-season — finale or pre-finale — bumps on Wednesday night.

ABC's comedies were all up on Wednesday, as was the “Nashville” season finale. “Chicago PD” rose for NBC. And the “Arrow” finale gave The CW a little bump as well.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, edging out FOX's 2.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.7 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.4 key demo rating and the 0.7 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS had a little more breathing room with 9.94 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime. FOX was second with 8.765 million viewers and a 5.4/9 for the night. ABC's 5.77 million viewers and 3.7/6 topped the 3.4/6 and 5.12 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 2.05 million viewers and a 1.4/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: Cagayan” averaged 9.88 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX's “American Idol” averaged 8.61 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for second, a big bump from the same hour last week. ABC was third with “The Middle” (6.85 million and a 1.9 key demo) and the series finale for “Suburgatory” (5 million and a 1.5 key demo). NBC's “Revolution” was one of the few shows not to rise week-to-week with 4 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. On The CW, the “Arrow” finale averaged 2.33 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” rose to 11.96 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX's “American Idol” rose to 8.92 million viewers for second, but dipped to a 2.0 key demo rating in third. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with “Modern Family” (8.79 million and a 3.1 key demo) and “Mixology” (3.92 million and a 1.3 key demo). NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.29 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. The CW's “The 100” averaged 1.77 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating in its first season finale.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “CSI” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.98 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago PD” was second with 6.06 million viewers and topped the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC's “Nashville” finale was third with 5.02 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.