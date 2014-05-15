TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds’ finale lifts CBS past FOX’s rising ‘Idol’ on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 14, 2014.
The “Criminal Minds” season finale got a big week-to-week bump for CBS, helping the network hold off FOX, with a boosted “American Idol,” on Wednesday night.
There were actually lots of shows getting end-of-season — finale or pre-finale — bumps on Wednesday night.
ABC's comedies were all up on Wednesday, as was the “Nashville” season finale. “Chicago PD” rose for NBC. And the “Arrow” finale gave The CW a little bump as well.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, edging out FOX's 2.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.7 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.4 key demo rating and the 0.7 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS had a little more breathing room with 9.94 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime. FOX was second with 8.765 million viewers and a 5.4/9 for the night. ABC's 5.77 million viewers and 3.7/6 topped the 3.4/6 and 5.12 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 2.05 million viewers and a 1.4/2 for the night.
8 p.m. – “Survivor: Cagayan” averaged 9.88 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX's “American Idol” averaged 8.61 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for second, a big bump from the same hour last week. ABC was third with “The Middle” (6.85 million and a 1.9 key demo) and the series finale for “Suburgatory” (5 million and a 1.5 key demo). NBC's “Revolution” was one of the few shows not to rise week-to-week with 4 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. On The CW, the “Arrow” finale averaged 2.33 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” rose to 11.96 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX's “American Idol” rose to 8.92 million viewers for second, but dipped to a 2.0 key demo rating in third. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with “Modern Family” (8.79 million and a 3.1 key demo) and “Mixology” (3.92 million and a 1.3 key demo). NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.29 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. The CW's “The 100” averaged 1.77 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating in its first season finale.
10 p.m. – A repeat of “CSI” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.98 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago PD” was second with 6.06 million viewers and topped the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC's “Nashville” finale was third with 5.02 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
What is so funny is that they are still thinking that the 18 to 49 demo is the big winner.
The 50+ have the most money and the most viewers.
Why are they still stuck in a 1980’s model?
Because they grew up in the 80’s and can’t see anything differently. The 50+ also spend more money.
Just watched the season finale of Criminal Minds. If they begin the new season filming in such darkness, I will give up watching. Had a headache when it was over from squinting to try to figure out who was getting shot or running or whatever.
Get some glasses because I could see it clearly.