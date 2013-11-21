TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds’ leads CBS Wednesday, while ‘Modern Family’ drops big

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 20, 2013.

“Criminal Minds” posted its second week of growth following a series low earlier this month, helping CBS sweep Wednesday night overall and also comfortably triumph among young viewers.

CBS’ easy win in the key demo was somewhat related to a big drop for the comedy hit “Modern Family,” which was down by a whopping 0.5 among adults 18-49. We’ll see if ABC has some spin later to explain that drop.

Among other dropping shows on Wednesday were FOX’s “The X Factor” and The CW’s “Arrow,” as well as the rest of ABC’s non-“Modern Family” comedies, though ABC’s “Nashville” posted a small gain.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.0 key demo rating was second for the night, followed by FOX’s 1.6 rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.8 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS had a wider margin of victory, averaging 11.14 million viewers and a 6.8 rating/11 share for Wednesday primetime, well ahead of the 6.9 million viewers and 4.4/7 for ABC. FOX was third with 5.5 million viewers and a 3.5/5, compared to NBC’s 3.5/6 and 5.31 million viewers. The CW averaged nearly 2.1 million viewers and a 1.3/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” averaged 10.1 million viewers, its first time over 10 million in over a month, and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second with “The Middle” (8.38 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Back in the Game” (6.08 million and a 1.6 key demo). FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 5.46 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, edging the 5.25 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “Revolution.” On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 2.53 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” kept CBS in first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 12.29 million viewers and also gave CBS a rare key demo rating win for the hour with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with “Modern Family” (10.03 million and a 3.3 key demo rating) and “Super Fun Night” (5.67 million and a 1.9 key demo rating). NBC’s “”Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.92 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, compared to the 5.54 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for FOX’s “The X Factor.” The CW’s “The Tomorrow People” averaged 1.66 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, close to flat with last week despite the drop from its lead-in.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 11.03 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 to win the hour. “Nashville” was second with 5.62 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.77 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.