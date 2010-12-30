TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Modern Family’ repeats pace Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 29, 2010.

Ladies and gentlemen… Your only piece of new programming on Wednesday night… NBC’s already cancelled “Undercovers.” Whee!

Viewers responded to the TV wasteland appropriately, as low-rated repeats abounded. Of the available repeat options, CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” ABC’s “Modern Family” and NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” were tops.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 1.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.2 rating and the 0.9 rating for FOX followed, while The CW’s 0.5 rating was fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.58 million viewers anda 4.7 rating/8 share, comfortably topping the 5.255 million viewers and 3.4/6 for NBC. ABC was a close third with 5.06 million viewers and a 3.2/5, with FOX’s 2.4/4 and 3.865 million viewers in fourth. The CW was fifth with a 0.8/1 and 1.35 million viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS started primetime in first overall with 6.94 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Better With You” averaged 5.81 million viewers for second overall and won the hour in the key demo with a 1.6 rating. NBC’s new “Undercovers” capitalized on the lack of competition to average 4.46 million viewers in third, beating the 3.94 million for FOX’s “Human Target” repeat, though “Human Target” topped “Undercovers” in the key demo. The CW’s “Hellcats” repeat was fifth with 1.51 million viewers.

9 p.m. — A “Criminal Minds” repeat gave CBS 9.28 million viewers to control the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s two “Modern Family” repeats averaged 6.11 million viewers overall and won the hour with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was third with 4.52 million viewers for a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat, which held off the 3.79 million viewers for a second “Human Target” repeat on FOX. The CW’s second “Hellcats” repeat averaged 1.19 million viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. — NBC closed the night in first with 6.79 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating for another “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat. CBS’ “Defenders” repeat averaged 6.53 million viewers in second. ABC’s two “Cougar Town” episodes averaged 3.25 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

