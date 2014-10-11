TV Ratings: ‘Cristela’ premiere builds on ‘Last Man’ as ABC splits Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 10, 2014.

The series premiere of “Cristela” grew from an already-decent “Last Man Standing” lead-in to help ABC win Friday night among young viewers, while “Blue Bloods” was, as always, Friday's most watched show and led CBS to victory overall.

In its first airing as a Friday-only series — Last week was still preceded by a Tuesday episode — FOX's “Utopia” posted a very small gain, while ABC's “Shark Tank” was also up.

Also showing growth were The CW's episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

On the down side, after rising a hair last week, CBS' “The Amazing Race” slipped back again.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 0.9 key demo rating. FOX's 0.6 key demo rating edged out the 0.5 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with an estimated 8.655 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/10 share for Friday night. ABC was second with 6.295 million viewers and a 4.0/7, still easily topping the 4.37 million viewers and 3.0/5 for NBC. FOX's 1.715 million and 1.1/2 and the 0.8/1 and 1.28 million viewers for The CW trailed.

8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with “Last Man Standing” (6.56 million and a 1.2 key demo) and the series premiere of “Cristela” (6.57 million and a 1.3 key demo rating). CBS' “The Amazing Race” was second with 5.97 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was third overall and tied for fourth in the key demo with repeats of “Bad Judge” (3.58 million and a 0.7 key demo) and “A to Z” (2.235 million and a 0.5 key demo rating). FOX's “Utopia” was fourth with 1.87 million viewers and third with a 0.7 key demo rating, topping the 1.52 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for a new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a “Whose Line” repeat on The CW.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 9.17 million viewers for “Hawaii Five-0,” which finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” was first for the night with a 1.9 key demo rating and second for the hour with 7.23 million viewers. NBC's “Dateline” was third with 4.67 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX's “Gotham” encore averaged 1.56 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, compared to the 1.04 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW's “America's Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” drew Friday's biggest audience with 10.83 million viewers and was part of a three-way tie with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” averaged 5.53 million viewers to top the 5.095 million for ABC's “20/20,” while both networks also had a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.