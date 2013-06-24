TV Ratings: ‘Crossing Lines,’ ‘Whodunnit?’ Sunday premieres trail ‘Family Guy’ repeat

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 23, 2013.

Both ABC and NBC can claim some middling enthusiasm for the Sunday premieres of “Whodunnit?” and “Crossing Lines,” though both shows lost to a “Family Guy” repeat among young viewers and both networks trailed CBS overall thanks to “60 Minutes.”

For the night, ABC and FOX both averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 0.8 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 0.6 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 4.9 million viewers and a 3.3 rating/6 share for Sunday primetime, beating NBC’s 2.7/5 and 4.16 million viewers. ABC was third with 4.05 million viewers and a 2.5/4, while FOX averaged a 1.5/3 and 2.48 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS got the night’s biggest overall audience by a wide margin with 8.23 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which tied for the 7 p.m. lead with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 4.84 million viewers for second and also averaged a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore averaged 3.02 million viewers for third and a 0.6 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 1.58 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX’s “The Cleveland Show” and “American Dad” repeats.

8 p.m. – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore won the 8 p.m. hour with 4.88 million viewers and finished third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” was second with 4.44 million viewers and led the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Elementary” averaged 4.18 million viewers for third and a 0.5 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 2.57 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

9 p.m. – The premiere of “Crossing Lines” averaged 4.425 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for NBC overall, which was semi-good news, but finished third with a dismal 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Whodunnit?” was second overall with 4.04 million viewers and second with a 1.3 key demo rating. CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat was third with 3.36 million viewers and fourth with a 0.4 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” averaged an hour-winning 1.5 key demo rating and finished third with 3.28 million viewers.

10 p.m. – “Crossing Lines’ averaged 4.32 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” averaged 3.83 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 2.86 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for ABC’s “Castle” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.